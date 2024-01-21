Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD says
1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD says 00:19

NEW YORK -- One man was killed in a quadruple-shooting in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Police said multiple gunshots were fired at around 6 a.m. on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of the borough.

A 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The three other victims survived and are in stable condition.

There was no immediate word what lead up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 7:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.