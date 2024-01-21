1 dead, 3 injured in Bronx shooting, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- One man was killed in a quadruple-shooting in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Police said multiple gunshots were fired at around 6 a.m. on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of the borough.

A 23-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The three other victims survived and are in stable condition.

There was no immediate word what lead up to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.