1 dead, 1 critically hurt after car slams into tractor-trailer in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash late Wednesday night in the Bronx. 

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Drake Street and Spofford Avenue in Hunts Point.

Police say a Honda CRV with three people inside slammed into a tractor trailer.

One man inside the car was killed, another critically hurt. 

Police say the driver fled the scene. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

