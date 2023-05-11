1 dead, 1 critically hurt after car slams into tractor-trailer in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash late Wednesday night in the Bronx.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Drake Street and Spofford Avenue in Hunts Point.
Police say a Honda CRV with three people inside slammed into a tractor trailer.
One man inside the car was killed, another critically hurt.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.