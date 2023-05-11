1 dead, 1 critically hurt after car slams into tractor-trailer in the Bronx

1 dead after car slams into tractor-trailer

1 dead after car slams into tractor-trailer

1 dead after car slams into tractor-trailer

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and another is critically injured after a crash late Wednesday night in the Bronx.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at Drake Street and Spofford Avenue in Hunts Point.

Police say a Honda CRV with three people inside slammed into a tractor trailer.

One man inside the car was killed, another critically hurt.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.