Yonkers Det. Brian Menton gets optimistic prognosis after being shot in stomach by suspect during undercover gun operation
YONKERS, N.Y. -- There was relief in Yonkers on Thursday over an optimistic prognosis for veteran Det. Brian Menton, who was shot and critically injured during an undercover surveillance operation on Wednesday.
Authorities are also learning more about Bryant Jackson, the alleged gunman who was killed in the commotion, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported.
A witness said the shooting at a deli happened fast and was frightening. It involved a task force getting guns off the street.
Jackson, 28, was approached by undercover officers and allegedly shot Menton before an FBI agent on the task force shot and killed Jackson.
Dramatic video shows police searching the deli in the immediate aftermath.
"This is the Yonkers Police. If there's anybody in the basement, come out with your hands up now!" an officer shouted.
Police were searching for suspects in the 115 Family Deli after Jackson allegedly shot Menton.
Deli clerk Abrahim Mojeb said he dove for safety as gunfire erupted.
"There was a lot of people, so I see nothing. I heard the bullet, so I jumped there to stay safe," Mojeb said.
Sources told CBS2 this was a local and federal law enforcement surveillance operation aimed at getting guns off the street
Undercover officers approached Jackson and two other men outside the deli, then followed Jackson inside.
"One of the suspects attempted to push past one of our detectives, a Yonkers detective, and when our Yonkers detective pushed him back it appears he fired one shot at our detective, from his pocket, shooting him in the stomach," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.
Jackson's criminal record includes felony robbery in 2014 and misdemeanor assault in 2017.
Police recovered multiple illegal guns at the scene of Wednesday's shooting. Sources said two men taken into custody were arrested for gun crimes in the same neighborhood last year.
As for Menton, Yonkers PBA President Keith Olson wrote on social media, " ... I've had the honor of working with some amazing cops. None of them better than my boy B."
Menton is recovering after surgery at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. His twin brother, also a law enforcement officer, was at the scene on Wednesday and helped rush him to the hospital.
Menton was shot days before the end of his career. His retirement party is scheduled for April 28.
