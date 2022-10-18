Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed due to rain, rescheduled Tuesday afternoon

Yankees-Guardians Game 5 postponed due to rain, rescheduled Tuesday afternoonget the free app
NEW YORK -- Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium was rained out Monday.
The game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.
See live updates below for the latest.
Game 5 rained out
The Yankees and Guardians took batting practice Monday ahead of the scheduled 7:07 p.m. start. Major League Baseball announced a delay at 6:20 p.m., rain started falling at 7:30 p.m. and the postponement was announced at 9:38 p.m.
"If weather is an issue, I don't want to be powering through that necessarily," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said around 4 p.m.
Cleveland outfielder Myles Straw, who got into an angry confrontation with Yankees fans in April, exchanged football tosses with fans in the first and second decks during the delay, as did backup outfielder Will Brennan.
The center field video board showed split screen coverage of New York City's 3-0 win over Miami in the Major League Soccer playoffs, the New York Rangers' NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks and the Denver Broncos' NFL matchup vs. the San Diego Chargers.
This was the second postponement of the series following Game 2 at Yankee Stadium being pushed back a day until Friday.
Cleveland or New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night.
Aaron Civale had been scheduled to start Monday for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon for the Yankees. The postponement allows the possibility for Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and New York All-Star Nestor Cortes to start on three days' rest.
After losing last week's opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the series back to New York.
New York gets a day for its beleaguered bullpen to rest.
New York used Clay Holmes for 17 pitches and Wandy Peralta for seven on Sunday, a night after Peralta threw 27, Clarke Schmidt 12, Jonathan Loáisiga 15 and Lou Trivino seven.
The Yankees are missing Chad Green, Scott Effress, Zack Britton, Michael King and Ron Marinaccio because of injuries, and Aroldis Chapman was dropped after failing to show up for a mandatory Oct. 7 workout.
Cleveland has not used its top relievers since Friday, when All-Star closer Emmanuel Classe threw 33 pitches after Trevor Stephan had 21 and James Karinchak 29.
The Guardians used Sam Hentges (31), Enyel De Los Santos (19) and Eli Morgan (12) on Saturday, and Morgan (23), Cody Morris (22) and Zach Plesac (11) on Saturday.
Cortes threw 92 pitches over five innings Friday. Bieber threw 101 pitches over 5 2/3 innings in the same game.
PLAYING THE FIELD
New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton could see time in left field in Houston if the Yankees advance. He has been limited to DH and pinch hitting, and he last played the outfield on July 21, before he went on the injured list for a month with left Achilles tendinitis.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Yankees: Marinaccio (right shin) and fellow RHP Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation) could be available if the Yankees face Houston. Marinaccio last pitched Oct. 2 and Montas on Sept 16. ... OF Andrew Benintendi, who hasn't played since Sept. 2, had an injection for his right wrist and probably would not be available against the Astros.
Start of Game 5 delayed
New York fans rooting for a win after a big sports weekend
So here we are.
After a ninth inning disaster in game three Saturday night, the Yanks bounced back when their backs were against the wall on the road, forcing a do or die game five in the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium.
"It's going to be crazy... just the fans, that atmosphere in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium is what we thrive off of. Can't wait to just feel the energy there. It's what you play for - win or go home games. We're looking forward to the challenge," said relief pitcher Clay Holmes.
An unexpected power source in the series has been Bronxville native Harrison Bader. Three huge home runs in four games including a two run bomb Sunday night. He was injured over the summer, so it took a while for Yankee fans to get acquainted with him. But they obviously like what they see now.
Bader is also a lifelong Yankees fan so this series has been a dream becoming reality.
"I just view, you know, being traded here very serendipitously, and I just look to take, you know, advantage of it every single day. It's definitely sweet, but, you know, again I'm here to play ball. I'm here to win. But to be able to do it in a Yankees uniform is definitely sweet, no doubt about it."
There's been no doubt at the amount of good local sports karma in the past 24 hours. Before the Yanks won Sunday night, the Jets and Giants continued to surprise us with the amount of success they're both having.
The Giants are shocking the league with a 5-1 record after the pulled off a 24-20 comeback against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at MetLife Stadium. And how about the Jets? At 4-2 they're off to the their best start in seven seasons, taking it to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field with a 27-10 thumping.
A big night ahead in the Bronx
It's a big night for Yankee fans - the momentum shifting in New York's favor yet again for the winner-takes-all game five back in the Bronx.
The Yankees took home a game four win Sunday night in Cleveland hopped on a flight and the team will now face the Guardians for the final time, and many are hoping it turns out to be a "Yankees-takes-all" game.
CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado caught up with fans outside the stadium Monday morning, and brings us what they're hoping to see Monday night.
The excitement and passion are both sky high at Yankee Stadium Monday morning.
"Aaron Judge - I love that guy. So because of him, I want us to win and I believe we're going to win," one fan said.
"I want to hear my from CBS go 'Yankees win! The Yankees win,'" said another.
With hours to go before the first pitch at 7:07 p.m. Monday night, fans are on edge of their seats, hoping for another win.
"We're just going right now. We're hoping that Judge and everybody does what they need to do tonight. This is do or die," said a fan.
After Saturday's loss to the Guardians, the Yankees took home a lifesaving win Sunday night in Cleveland, allowing the team to come back to the Bronx for game five.
Yankees starting pitcher for Monday is Jameson Taillon, making his first career postseason start, and second appearance in the division series.
"Playing in the Yankee Stadium in a Yankee uniform, every game is a big game. It's a big opportunity. Props to Gerrit for pushing the ball forward. We get back with a rested bullpen and I'm ready to go for game five," Taillon said.
The team is playing up their return home for the final game.
"If there's a game being played, we feel as though we're in the driver's seat and that's how we remain dangerous. We don't want it any other way to return back to the Bronx," Harrison Bader said.
The fans agree. A Yankees game played at Yankee Stadium is like no other, bringing a lot more than just baseball to the Bronx.
"If we get this going I know we're going to go all the way. I think this is the time and we need a little hope in this world. We had a lot of darkness with the pandemic and we just want to get to the next level," one fan said.
"It's great that the Yankees are finally in momentum and it's great for the Bronx be such. We have a lot of great people coming back," said another.
A lot of excitement is riding on Monday's game, and if they Yankees win they'll move forward to face the Houston Astros on Wednesday in the AL Championship Series.