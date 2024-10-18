Class Act with Chris Wragge live at West Hempstead Secondary School on Long Island
WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- West Hempstead Secondary School is fostering community and future leaders through its STEM, peer mentoring and other programs on Long Island.
CBS News New York's Chris Wragge is on campus for our first Class Act of the 2024-2025 school year.
Watch live updates in the video player here and learn more about what makes the school so special below.
Fostering community and civic readiness
A community feel and family environment drive the West Hempstead Secondary School system on Long Island, where fostering a sense of civic readiness starts in the seventh grade.
The school is seventh through 12th grade, and it's front and center in the New York State Peer Mentoring Program, with countless opportunities for the older kids to mentor the younger ones.
The experience at West Hempstead is very much "we before me," from mentoring to the Thanksgiving food drive that has been a tradition for almost 20 years.
STEM program sewing the seeds of the future
The STEM department at West Hempstead Secondary School is preparing the future generation to face life's challenges.
It's full of award-winning ideas and minds who have a grant to do some important work, which future classes will build on.
They spend their downtime thinking of ways to elevate their game, and even have a highly anticipated science prom to share ideas.
