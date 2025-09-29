Trump hosts Netanyahu at the White House, pushes peace plan for Gaza
What to know about President Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
- President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are meeting at the White House after Mr. Trump said Friday, "I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza," adding that "we're very close." The two will speak at a joint news conference at 1:15 p.m.
- Mr. Trump told Axios on Sunday that Netanyahu is on board with his proposal. The Israeli government hasn't commented. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said special envoy Steve Witkoff sent a detailed 21-point plan to both the Israelis and Hamas.
- Mr. Trump also told Axios that "everybody has come together to get a deal, but we still have to get it done."
- The president said last week that he would not allow Israel to annex the West Bank.
Netanyahu apologized to Qatari prime minister on call with Trump, official says
Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a joint call from Mr. Trump and Netanyahu in which the Israeli prime minister apologized for the Sept. 9 strike in Doha by Israel, according to an official briefed on the call. Specifically, the official said, Netanyahu apologized for violating the sovereignty of Qatar and the killing of a Qatari security officer in the strike.
Doha-based Al Jazeera reported that Israel had targeted Hamas leaders who were meeting to discuss a potential ceasefire.
Israel's strike in the capital city killed several low-level Hamas members, according to Hamas at the time, in addition to the Qatari guard. Israel Defense Forces said they were targeting Hamas leadership.
A technical team of Qatari officials is at the White House Monday in a meeting separate from the Trump-Netanyahu meeting, a source with knowledge of the talks said.
Netanyahu said Sunday of the U.S. plan "I hope we can make it a go"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday in an interview with Fox News' "The Sunday Briefing" that Mr. Trump's plan was still in progress, but "I hope we can make it a go because we want to free our hostages. We want to get rid of Hamas rule and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike and for the whole region."
He also indicated it was possible Hamas leaders could be allowed to leave under a peace deal.
"In previous statements, I said that if Hamas leaders, for example, are escorted out of the country, … if they finish the war, release all the hostages, we let them out." He added that it would have to be "worked out."
This is Netanyahu's fourth meeting with Mr. Trump during the president's second term.
Netanyahu's government has faced increasing international pressure over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which has destroyed much of the Gaza Strip's infrastructure and killed more than 60,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, which does not specify how many of the dead were militants or civilians. The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.
By CBS News, Joe Walsh
20 hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza, out of remaining 48
There are 48 hostages remaining in Gaza, out of the 251 who were initially taken by Hamas-led terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, but Israel believes only 20 of them are still alive. Most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.
Netanyahu arrives at the White House and Trump says he's "very confident" a deal will be reached
The president greeted Netanyahu after his vehicle pulled up to the White House, and the two shook hands. Mr. Trump and Netanyahu exchanged brief words but were too far away for reporters to be able to hear them.
Mr. Trump was asked if he's confident they'll have a deal for peace in Gaza.
"I am," he responded. "Very confident."
Trump said he wouldn't allow Israel to annex West Bank
The president said last Thursday he wouldn't let Israel annex the occupied West Bank, an idea that has been circulated by some members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.
"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank," the president told reporters during an Oval Office event. "There's been enough. It's time to stop now."
Several media outlets had reported that Mr. Trump gave private assurances to the leaders of Arab and majority-Muslim states that he would push back against any Israeli effort to annex the occupied territory.
Trump said Friday he thought "we have maybe a deal on Gaza"
Mr. Trump said on social media Friday that "very inspired and productive discussions" and "intense negotiations" about Gaza were taking place with countries in the region.
He told reporters the same day, "I think we have maybe a deal on Gaza, very close to a deal on Gaza…I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war…. I think we have a deal."
Israel has been pressing ahead with another major ground operation in Gaza City. It follows reports from humanitarian experts that parts of Gaza are experiencing famine. More than 300,000 people are reported to have fled Gaza City, but up to 700,000 are still there, in many cases because they can't afford to relocate.
— CBS/AP
Netanyahu told world leaders at the U.N. Friday Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told fellow world leaders in an address at the United Nations Friday that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas in Gaza, giving a defiant speech despite growing international isolation over his refusal to end the devastating war in Gaza.
"Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he said. "And I guarantee you one thing: Israel won't."
He spoke after dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the U.N. General Assembly hall en masse Friday as he began.
Responding to countries' recent decisions to recognize Palestinian statehood, Netanyahu said: "Your disgraceful decision will encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."
— CBS/AP
Leavitt says Witkoff presented Israel and Hamas with a "detailed 21-point plan"
Steve Witkoff, the White House's special envoy, presented Israel and Hamas with a "detailed 21-point plan" for peace, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Monday morning.
"We've obviously had direct and indirect conversations with Hamas as well, and ultimately, the President knows when you get to a good deal, both sides are going to leave a little bit unhappy, but we need this conflict to end," Leavitt told reporters. "The president has made that very clear."