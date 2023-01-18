Watch CBS News

1 dead after tractor-trailer drives off overpass onto van on I-287

HARRISON, N.Y. -- A deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer is under investigation on I-287 in Westchester County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday between Exits 9a and 8e in Harrison. 

See live updates below for the latest.

 

Westbound I-287 closed as investigation continues

A tractor-trailer plunged off an overpass Wednesday in Harrison onto the westbound lanes of I-287

The driver of the tractor-trailer was killed in the crash. 

The truck was traveling along the ramp from eastbound I-287, also known as the Cross-Westchester Expressway, to northbound 684 when it plunged onto the westbound lanes of I-287 below.

The trailer was completely flattened and the cab was significantly damaged.

The truck also struck a van that was traveling on the highway. One person from the van was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

The westbound lanes remain completely shutdown, with traffic being detoured at Exit 9a to 684.

1 person killed

New York State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was killed in the crash. 

One person in the van that was struck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Initial information

Chopper 2 was over the scene where it appeared a tractor-trailer drove off an overpass and landed on the highway below. 

It struck at least one vehicle on the highway. 

So far, there's no word on any injuries. 

The westbound lanes are completely closed to traffic at the exit to 684. 

Chopper 2 over scene

