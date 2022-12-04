Suspect in critical condition after car chase, police-involved shooting in the Bronx

Suspect in critical condition after car chase, police-involved shooting in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- One suspect is in custody and another is hospitalized Sunday after a car chase ended with a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.
A suspect fired toward police multiple times while officers were tying to arrest him for a stolen car, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
The pursuit started at an intersection in the Highbridge section and ended near the Major Deegan Expressway.
Police said members of the 30th Precinct received a call about a car break-in at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. While responding, they noticed another car driving recklessly.
Officers ran that car's plate, saw it was stolen and started a pursuit. The chase extended to the 44th Precinct, where one suspect was arrested near 161st Street and Summit.
A second suspect in the car fled across a nearby foot bridge while shooting at officers. According to police, he ran into the marsh area next to the Major Deegan and shot at the officers again.
"There's about a 10-minute lapse between event one and event two. Aviation units lit up the marsh area and that's when a second exchange of gunfire took place. The male was shot and immediately after being shot, our officers picked up this male, physically, walked him up to the side of the highway to render life-saving aid," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell.
Police said the suspect is a 39-year-old man who is known to the department. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.
No officers were hurt, but we learned at least three fired their weapons during the chase.
Police recovered two guns used in the gunfire.