Surfside Tragedy: Day of remembrance marks one year since condo collapse
MIAMI - Friday, June 24th, marks one year since the tragedy at Champlain Towers South.
Ninety eight lives were lost when the condo partially collapsed at 1:22 a.m.
To honor the victims, there are a number of memorial events planned for the day.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried proclaims June 24th Surfside Remembrance Day
TALLAHASSEE - Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a proclamation declaring June 24th as Surfside Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost in the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South.
"Today, we remember the 98 lives lost and many injured and displaced by this disaster at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. In their memory, we commit ourselves to understanding the causes of this incident and pledge to take every action to prevent a similar catastrophe from occurring," said Commissioner Fried.
The proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, The community of Surfside, Florida experienced a terrible tragedy on June 24, 2021, when the Champlain Towers South collapsed, killing 98 and displacing over 300 residents; and
WHEREAS, On this day one year ago, families rushed to the Surfside Community Center, seeking loved ones and answers for the sudden destruction of their home we remember the grief, terror and loss that gripped a small seaside community and our state; and
WHEREAS, The Champlain Towers South, built in 1981, were a living testament to the diversity of this nation, housing families from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, and a sizeable Jewish population; and
WHEREAS, The residents of Champlain Towers South were as diverse as their origins, including old and young families, retirees and students, along with children and grandparents living together in one building; and
WHEREAS, The disaster that tore these families apart will be remembered for the loss of so many precious lives; and
WHEREAS, The lives of the survivors, the victims' loved ones, our state and the Surfside community have been changed forever; and
WHEREAS, we will always remember and honor the precious lives that were lost that day and work to prevent another similar tragedy from occurring.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Nicole Fried, Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Florida, do hereby proclaim today, June 24, 2022, as "Surfside Remembrance Day" and encourage all Floridians to honor the memory of those lost, injured and displaced in the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
SURFSIDE - A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-story oceanfront condo building in Surfside came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives - one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into the largest emergency response that didn't involve a hurricane in Florida history.
Its victims were being honored Friday at events on the ground where, for two weeks last June and July, rescue crews descended from elsewhere in Florida and from as far away as Mexico and Israel to help local teams dig through the pile and search for victims.
Friday's agenda includes a private overnight gathering for families to light a torch. First Lady Jill Biden is expected to speak at a public event organized by the town of Surfside.
Only two teenagers and a woman survived the fall and were pulled from the rubble, while others escaped from the portion of the building that initially remained standing.
Images of one survivor's rescue traveled widely, offering a glimmer of hope right after the collapse, but the long, grueling search produced mostly devastating results as families torturously waited only to learn about the remains of their loved ones.
Those missing in the collapse included the 7-year-old daughter of a firefighter who helped in the search, later found dead with her mother, aunt, and grandparents; a woman whose cries for help were heard in the early hours but suddenly stopped; and two sisters, 4 and 11, pulled from the rubble, who were so tiny they were buried in the same casket. A 12-year-old girl sat down to pray across the rubble for her physician father, who was ultimately found dead.
The victims included local residents as well as visitors who were Orthodox Jews, Latin Americans, Israelis, Europeans, and snowbirds from the Northeast.
The cause of the collapse remains under investigation by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, with the probe entering a new phase this month to cut and drill into concrete and steel. Champlain Towers South had a long history of maintenance problems, and shoddy construction techniques were used in the early 1980s. Other possible factors include sea level rise caused by climate change and damage caused by salt water intrusion.
Pablo Langesfeld, the father of a 26-year-old lawyer who had married and moved to the building a few months before the collapse, said that for him closure will not come until that investigation is completed.
"This is a nightmare that never ends," Langesfeld told The Associated Press.
The site where the building stood has been swept flat.
Although the investigation is expected to take years, a judge approved a compensation settlement topping $1 billion Thursday for the victims.
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman praised the dozens of lawyers involved, and a woman who lost her daughter called them heroes in black robes and business suits.
Hanzman said the compensation deal was extraordinary in its scope and speed.
"This settlement is the best we can do. It's a remarkable result," he said.
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson statement on one year since Surfside collapse
MIAMI - Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson issued a statement on the tragedy in Surfside one year ago.
"On June 24, 2021, we awoke to the unimaginable news of a building collapse that shocked and forever changed our communities. Today, we take a moment to honor the 98 victims who lost their lives, the grieving families, and the first responders who worked around the clock to rescue survivors.
"Following the collapse, we saw first-hand an outpouring of support, love, and assistance from all over the world. The South Florida community is forever grateful for the support of all those who joined together to volunteer their time, effort, and financial support to help Surfside heal. Now, our sights must be set on the road ahead to learn from this tragedy and grow stronger together.
"On this one-year mark, it is imperative that we renew our calls for immediate action and urge our state lawmakers to enact life-saving condominium reforms that will strengthen our building codes across the state. In Congress, I was proud to support $22 million in dedicated funding to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to conduct a technical investigation into the collapse and its causes, an important step towards ensuring this never happens again.
"Today, I will join First Lady Dr. Jill Biden along with other national, state, local, and faith leaders to stand alongside the people of Surfside and pay my respects to the victims of that fateful morning one year ago. I want to express my appreciation for President Biden's quick response and action from the very first day, bringing relief and healing to our South Florida communities."
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reflects one year since Surfside collapse
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue marks one year since Surfside collapse
Memorial events honor Surfside collapse victims one year after collapse
SURFSIDE - There are a number of memorial events to honor those who died in the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside one year ago.
Early Friday morning, dozens of family and friends gathered at the collapse site for a moment of silence. The moment of silence happened at 1:22 a.m., the time when part of the building collapsed taking 98 lives.
At 10 a.m., there will be a public memorial at the Surfside site. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend the event.
Kevin Spiegel, who lost his wife Judith in the collapse, spoke Thursday night about what the last year has been like.
"This has been the most difficult year for me and my family in our whole lives. Judy was my best friend and that would be almost 40 years that we had been living together as partners and lovers. And I mean, you just turn that off like a light switch, it just doesn't feel comfortable," he said.
HCA Florida Aventura Hospital will be holding a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m. The moment of silence will be held in the Emergency Room, which responded to the mass casualty incident.
At 7:30 p.m., there will be a special Mass of Remembrance at St. Josepth Catholic Church on Miami Beach.
Also Friday evening, there will be a prayer gathering on the beach behind the collapse site at 7 p.m. The sky will be lit up with 98 biodegradable memorial lanterns in memory of the lives lost. The public is welcome and encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on the sand.
Family of Surfside collapse victims, survivors attend private memorial event
SURFSIDE - Friday morning dozens of family and friends gathered at the Surfside building collapse site for a moment of silence. The moment of silence happened at 1:22 a.m., the time part of the Champlain Towers South collapsed.
Michael Noriega spoke with CBS4 as he was leaving the private event. He told us it was a moment of reverence. Noriega lost his grandmother Hilda in the collapse.
Noriega said despite the moment of silence you could hear people crying in the background. Each family lit a torch for each of the 98 lives lost, in the order they were identified.
"Each torch was lined up in front of the actual collapse side. So we were facing it and it was a combination of honoring our loved ones but also taking in the reality of the situation that they are no longer with us. There was a lot of tears, a lot of heartbreak, and a lot of people that were actually here for the first time ever taking it in," he said.