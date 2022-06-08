Supreme Court expected to rule on several key cases, including New York's concealed carry law

Supreme Court expected to rule on several key cases, including New York's concealed carry lawget the free app
NEW YORK -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release its latest opinions Wednesday.
Right now, 30 cases remain undecided.
They include:
- A decision on a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, which could end up overturning Roe v. Wade.
- A second amendment case about restriction on concealed carry permits that was brought against New York State.
- A climate change case, in which the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants is being challenged by coal companies.
The court is also considering several cases involving U.S. immigration policy and the border, including rules put in place during the Trump administration that have since been abandoned by the Biden administration.