Watch CBS News

Supreme Court expected to rule on several key cases, including New York's concealed carry law

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SCOTUS rules expected on several cases
SCOTUS rules expected on several cases 00:39

NEW YORK -- The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to release its latest opinions Wednesday. 

Right now, 30 cases remain undecided. 

They include:

  • A decision on a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks, which could end up overturning Roe v. Wade.
  • A second amendment case about restriction on concealed carry permits that was brought against New York State.
  • A climate change case, in which the EPA's authority to regulate carbon emissions from power plants is being challenged by coal companies.

The court is also considering several cases involving U.S. immigration policy and the border, including rules put in place during the Trump administration that have since been abandoned by the Biden administration. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.