Staten Island Ferry running limited service due to "systemic" staffing shortage
NEW YORK -- Staten Island Ferry commuters are frustrated after days of delays and overnight service being suspended.
Boats are back running Thursday, but riders can expect more changes, and may need to make alternate plans.
Typically during the morning rush, service runs every 30 minutes. But now, it will only be every hour.
Service resumes after suspension overnight
Ferry service resumed at 6 a.m. Thursday, with the first boat leaving from St. George's Terminal.
Service had been suspended overnight, leaving commuters in the lurch.
"I get up early in the morning, I need to be at work at a certain time, and I depend on the boats to get me there," Staten Island resident Norman Senk told CBS2 on Wednesday night.
"I have to take a train when I get to Staten Island, this is not the end of my commute. So it's adding a lot of time onto my workday," resident Robin DiPalma added.
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella called the staffing shortages "systemic."
"If it's an isolated case, OK get get it. But now it's systemic, it's chronic, and it's almost as if they're being used as pawns in this process, and it's very unfair," he said.
Typically, ferries run every 20 minutes from 4 to 5 p.m., and then every 15 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. But on Thursday, service will only be hourly.
"It's one hour, it's a big problem," said resident Leonit Rutman.
The city asks commuters to find alternate ways to travel to and from Staten Island.
"If I can't get on the boat, I'm going to have to take an Uber, which will cost me more money," resident Robert McKofkey said.
Mayor Eric Adams is offering free NYPD ferry rides from a slip directly next door to St. George Terminal. But with a smaller capacity, delays are still anticipated.
"We are going to use our ferries that carry up to 300 people, our smaller ferries. We're going to use the Sandy Ground to get people to and from. We're going to use buses, we're going to use everything that we have to get people to and from," he said.
