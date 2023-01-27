School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey

School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jerseyget the free app
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. -- A school bus crashed into a house Friday morning in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Passaic Avenue.
The school bus driver was taken into custody, but charges have not been filed yet, the West Caldwell police chief said.
The bus is operated by Phoenix Transportation Service out of East Orange.
No children were on board and no one was inside the house.
This is a developing story. Check for updates.
