School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. -- A school bus crashed into a house Friday morning in West Caldwell, New Jersey

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Passaic Avenue. 

The school bus driver was taken into custody, but charges have not been filed yet, the West Caldwell police chief said. 

The bus is operated by Phoenix Transportation Service out of East Orange.

No children were on board and no one was inside the house. 

This is a developing story. Check for updates. 

 

Bus driver in custody

The bus slammed into the home around 8:30 a.m. near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue in West Caldwell. 

Fortunately, there were no children on the bus, and no one was in the home at the time. 

West Caldwell police say the bus driver has been taken into custody. 

Charges haven't been announced. The incident remains under investigation. 

The bus, from Phoenix Transportation Service, crashed about halfway into the home. 

Chopper 2 over the scene

