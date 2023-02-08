Watch CBS News

Sources: 1 dead after shooting outside PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Shooting reported at PSE&G's headquarters in Franklin Township
Shooting reported at PSE&G's headquarters in Franklin Township 00:41

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A deadly shooting took place Wednesday morning outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township, sources say.

The shooting was reported some time after 7 a.m. outside a building at the Somerset Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road near I-287.

Sources tell CBS2 one man was killed, and there's no danger to employees.

Franklin Township police and the Somerset County prosecutor's office are responding. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

 

Sources: 1 man killed

Sources tell CBS2 this was a homicide and one man is dead. 

All employees are safe and there's no further danger, sources say.

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 was on the scene. 

