Sources: 1 dead after shooting outside PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A deadly shooting took place Wednesday morning outside a PSE&G corporate headquarters in Franklin Township, sources say.
The shooting was reported some time after 7 a.m. outside a building at the Somerset Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road near I-287.
Sources tell CBS2 one man was killed, and there's no danger to employees.
Franklin Township police and the Somerset County prosecutor's office are responding.
