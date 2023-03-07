1 dead, 3 injured when wall collapses at construction site in Lower Manhattan

1 dead, 3 injured when wall collapses at construction site in Lower Manhattanget the free app
NEW YORK - A worker has died and three others were injured after a wall collapsed at a construction site in Lower Manhattan.
A Department of Buildings official said the preliminary investigation suggests the floor of the construction site was overloaded with debris, and that it collapsed, taking down a wall with it.
Officials: 1 dead in collapse
The Department of Buildings says a worker has died of their injuries following the collapse.
The collapse took place at a demolition work site.
Workers were demoing the second floor when a wall collapsed onto them.
It's the first construction site fatality this year.
Back in February, a partial stop worker order was issued due to five violations at the site, including:
- Failure to remove hazardous materials and fixtures prior to the start of demolition.
- Sprinklers removed from the building, out of sequence of the demolition plans.
- Tarps unsafely hanging from the scaffold.
- Construction shanty not constructed out of fireproof material.
- Storing 50 tons of construction material on the first floor, which was overloading the floor.
The stop work order was lifted a few days later after the violations were corrected and a DOB inspection determined the site was safe.
The DOB says Tuesday's collapse appears unrelated to any of the previous violations.
First details released
Four people have been injured in a wall collapse at a construction site in Lower Manhattan.
"When the wall collapsed, one of the construction workers was trapped by the debris, and two of the workers fell on top of the debris, and one other person was injured," said FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens.
The person that was buried was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hodgens said.
Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of the first call.
"The firefighters were able to get to where the victim was trapped. They were able to use hand tools and their own hands to remove the debris quickly and remove them," Hodgens said.
The Department of Buildings has inspectors on the scene.
The site was issued five safety violations in February, Acting Department of Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said.
The initial investigation suggests that the floor of the construction site was overloaded with debris, and the initial collapse brought down the floor beams and a vertical wall.
"This is a very unfortunate accident," Vilenchik said.
The MTA says N, R, W, Q, J, Z trains are running at 5 MPH in the area.