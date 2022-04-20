Detective in critical condition, suspect dead after police-involved shooting in Yonkers

Detective in critical condition, suspect dead after police-involved shooting in Yonkersget the free app
YONKERS, N.Y. - A Yonkers detective is in critical but stable condition and a suspect is dead following a police-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the shooting took place around 2:10 p.m. when members of the Westchester Safe Streets task force tried to apprehend three suspects in a gun investigation.
Check below for the latest updates.
Detective, a week from retirement, suffered extensive injuries
The Yonkers detective who was shot Wednesday afternoon was one week from retirement.
He's in critical but stable condition, and is expected to survive.
Police say he was shot once by the suspect, which caused extensive bleeding and damage to his colon, intestines and kidney.
The senior detective, whose name has not yet been released, has 27 years with the Yonkers police department.
He was in plain clothes conducting a gun investigation for the Westchester County Safe Streets task force when he was shot.
More officers are expected to arrive at Jacobi Hospital to show their support as the detective undergoes and recovers from surgery.
Officials: Suspect dead, Yonkers detective in critical condition
In an afternoon news conference, officials revealed more details about the shooting.
It happened at 2:10 p.m. when members of the Westchester Safe Streets task force tried to detain three suspects in a gun investigation. Two of the suspects went into a bodega on Elm Street.
"One of the suspects attempted to push past one of our detectives, our Yonkers detective, and when our Yonkers detective pushed him back, it appears that he fired one shot at our detective from his pocket, shooting him in the stomach. An FBI agent who is part of the Safe Streets task force returned fire, and the suspect is deceased," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.
The detective is in critical but stable condition. Officials said he lost a "tremendous amount of blood" but they believe he will be OK.
Police say the detective has been with the Yonkers police department for 27 years. They are not releasing his name.
Authorities say the entire incident was captured on video, although because they were working with the federal task force, officers were not wearing body cameras, and were in plain clothes.
The whole thing took "seconds," Mueller said.
"Very chaotic situation," he added.
"What you saw here is very, very proactive policing," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. "And that's what our officers do each and every single day. They're out there proactively going after the bad guys."
Police say they recovered two guns during the investigation.
Spano said it was the third shooting this year in Yonkers.
"At the end of the day, there's just too much of this happening nationwide, and something has to be done," Spano added.
Mueller and Spano called Elm Street a "hot spot" they are focusing on.
FBI: Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force members involved in shooting
The FBI said in a tweet that members of its Westchester County Safe Streets task force were involved in the shooting.
According to the FBI, the task force "pursue violent gangs through sustained, proactive, coordinated investigations to obtain prosecutions on violations such as racketeering, drug conspiracy, and firearms violations. The Safe Streets Task Force concept expands cooperation and communication among federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, increasing productivity and avoiding duplication of investigative efforts."
Sources: Officer in surgery at Jacobi Hospital
Sources tell CBS2 the officer is undergoing surgery at Jacobi Hospital. The suspect has also been hospitalized, but there was no immediate word on his condition.
Officer, suspect hospitalized after police-involved shooting
Yonkers Police say an officer and suspect have been rushed to area hospitals.
People have been advised to avoid the area.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.