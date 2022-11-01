NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.
Watch Dan Rice's report from over the scene
More details on incident
The incident began when the suspect, 30, visited his therapist Tuesday afternoon.
Sources say the two got into an argument, and he punched her and threatened her. He had a machete on him.
The therapist called 911 to report the attack, sources said. She said her patient was off his medication and has a history of mental health issues.
Police searched the area but didn't find him.
Police then searched near his home, and found him standing outside holding a machete.
The suspect then approached an NYPD lieutenant and ignored commands to drop the machete, sources said. The lieutenant fired two shots, striking the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to Brookdale Hospital.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Shooting took place around 4 p.m.
The shooting happened at New Lots Avenue near Snediker Avenue at around 4 p.m.
It happened when officers confronted a man with a machete.
It appears the suspect was shot and is being treated.
The officers were not injured.