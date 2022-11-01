Watch CBS News

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn
NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn 00:42

NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot a man with a machete in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Watch Dan Rice's report from over the scene

NYPD officers shoot man with machete in Brooklyn 00:42
By CBS New York Team
 

More details on incident

The incident began when the suspect, 30, visited his therapist Tuesday afternoon. 

Sources say the two got into an argument, and he punched her and threatened her. He had a machete on him. 

The therapist called 911 to report the attack, sources said. She said her patient was off his medication and has a history of mental health issues. 

Police searched the area but didn't find him. 

Police then searched near his home, and found him standing outside holding a machete. 

The suspect then approached an NYPD lieutenant and ignored commands to drop the machete, sources said. The lieutenant fired two shots, striking the suspect. 

The suspect was rushed to Brookdale Hospital. 

By CBS New York Team
 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a police-involved shooting Brooklyn and other stories. See more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3Npzo8O

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, November 1, 2022
By CBS New York Team
 

Shooting took place around 4 p.m.

The shooting happened at New Lots Avenue near Snediker Avenue at around 4 p.m.

It happened when officers confronted a man with a machete. 

It appears the suspect was shot and is being treated. 

The officers were not injured. 

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.