NYPD: Man shot and killed after opening fire on police in Coney Island
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man in Brooklyn late Thursday night after he allegedly opened fire on them.
It happened around 10 p.m. near the corner of West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.
Suspect's gun recovered
The NYPD tweeted a photo of the gun they recovered from the suspect at the scene.
Still active scene
Detectives say two officers heard shots ring out in the area before they were approached by two women asking for help. They say the women were yelling that there was a man firing a gun up the block.
At the same time, 911 calls came in, and Shot Spotter activation went off, as well.
Six officers were then called to the scene, where they found a man with a gun.
Police say the man immediately starting firing at officers, who returned fire.
They say he fell to the ground and continued shooting. He eventually stopped, and they placed him in handcuffs and started performing life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.
Police believe a domestic violence incident involving the two women who approached them led up to the shooting. The women, said to be victims, were brought in for questioning.
Investigators released a picture of the gun recovered from the scene.
It's unclear how many shots were fired by that man and how many were returned by officers.
"They get out the car to approach the male. The male immediately starts shooting at the officers. The officers respond back by firing their weapons. The male goes down, and as he's on the ground he continues to fire at our officers," NYPD Chief of Dept. Jeffrey Maddrey said. "Eventually, he stops. Our officers are able to close in on him. They subdue him, they handcuff him, and they start rending aid to the male."
The man has yet to be identified.
All of the officers involved are OK.
