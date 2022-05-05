Watch CBS News

NYPD officer stabbed in Coney Island, suspect shot

By CBSNewYork Team

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer was stabbed and a suspect was shot shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island.

The officer was stabbed once in the right hand. The suspect was shot once in the leg.

Both were taken to Coney Island Hospital.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of West 8th Street between Neptune Avenue and Surf Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.

 

Stabbing took place just before 1 p.m.

An NYPD officer was stabbed just before 1 p.m. Thursday in Coney Island. 

It took place on West 8th Street near Sheepshead Bay Road. 

The officer was stabbed once in the right hand. 

The suspect was shot once in the leg. 

Both were taken to Coney Island Hospital and are expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. 

