NYPD officer shot overnight in the Bronx; Suspect in custody

NYPD officer shot overnight in the Bronx; Suspect in custodyget the free app
NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot overnight in the Bronx.
Police say they have one suspect in custody.
See live updates below for the latest.
Timeline of investigation
The NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference to provide more details on the investigation.
Police said two uniformed officers in an unmarked car pulled up to the intersection of 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue and came under fire.
"As they pull up, at least one male fires at least six times, striking the windshield and our officer, who was seated in the passenger seat," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told reporters.
Police said two more shots were fired around the same time, but they do not believe those were meant for the officers.
"These shots, based on preliminary video, are not directed toward the pursuing officers," Essig said.
Police said a 16-year-old was taken into custody in the initial shooting, and they are still looking for two other suspects. A 32-caliber gun was recovered on the scene.
Mayor Eric Adams said he spoke with the injured officer, who "is proud to have done his job."
"It clearly emphasizes, too many young people have too many guns in their hands," said the mayor. "Our job is to create a pathway to stop that and to ensure that we remove these guns off our streets."
Latest from the scene
CBS2's Elijah Westbrook is on the scene in the Belmont section as the investigation continues.
Police said officers were responding to shots fired when a gunman opened fire on them.
It happened around 3 a.m. on East 183rd Street between Prospect Avenue and Southern Boulevard.
Police said the injured officer was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case.