NYPD officer shot at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned an NYPD officer has been shot at a Bronx precinct.
The incident happened at the 47th Precinct in the Edenwald section of the borough.
Chopper 2 was live over the scene.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There is no word on the officer's condition.
Sources: Officer suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Sources told CBS2 the male officer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.
The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital.
There was no immediate information on details of the incident.