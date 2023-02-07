Watch CBS News

NYPD officer shot at the 47th Precinct in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned an NYPD officer has been shot at a Bronx precinct.

The incident happened at the 47th Precinct in the Edenwald section of the borough.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There is no word on the officer's condition.

More updates below.

 

Sources: Officer suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound

Sources told CBS2 the male officer suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to Jacobi Hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 flew over the 47th Precinct where the incident took place. 

The officer was taken to Jacobi Hospital. 

There was no immediate information on details of the incident. 

