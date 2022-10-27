NYPD: Man with fake gun hijacks MTA bus in Queens, crashes into pole

NYPD: Man with fake gun hijacks MTA bus in Queens, crashes into poleget the free app
NEW YORK -- Police say a man hijacked an MTA bus during the morning commute in Queens.
He ultimately crashed and was taken into custody.
It started around 8 a.m. Thursday at Linden Boulevard and 199th Street in St. Albans.
Police said the suspect boarded a Q4 bus and displayed what appeared to be a gun, which later turned out to be fake.
The bus driver and several passengers managed to get off before the suspect got behind the wheel for several blocks.
Police said he crashed into a light pole at 233rd Street and was taken into custody.
No one was hurt in the incident.
