NYPD: 1 arrested after officer struck by SUV in Brooklyn, 2 officers opened fire

NYPD: 1 arrested after officer struck by SUV in Brooklyn, 2 officers opened fireget the free app
NEW YORK -- NYPD is investigating a police-involved shooting Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
It happened at the intersection of Vendervort Avenue and Cherry Street in Williamsburg.
Multiple officers tried to approach three vehicles reportedly involved in a nearby call about shots fired, police said.
The drivers reportedly sped off when officers approached. An SUV struck an officer, police said.
Two officers opened fire, but it was not immediately clear if anyone what hit, police said.
The suspected driver of the SUV showed up at a hospital, but police are still looking for the vehicle and other suspects, NYPD said.
Check for updates.