NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to share vision for city public schools

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will lay out his vision Wednesday for the city's public schools. 

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to be on hand for the address, which is set to start at 10 a.m.

This comes the same day New York lifted its statewide school mask mandate, leaving it up to local officials to decide. 

Adams has said his administration will review the COVID numbers this week and make a decision on masks by Friday.

