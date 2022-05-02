NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor service; Amtrak not running between NYC and Philly

NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor service; Amtrak not running between NYC and Phillyget the free app
EDISON, N.J. -- A suspension on New Jersey Transit is causing a headache for commuters.
The Northeast Corridor line is suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Edison.
Amtrak says a car struck a pole, taking down the power lines.
Amtrak service is suspended between Philadelphia and New York.
