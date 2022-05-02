Watch CBS News

NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor service; Amtrak not running between NYC and Philly

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

EDISON, N.J. -- A suspension on New Jersey Transit is causing a headache for commuters. 

The Northeast Corridor line is suspended in both directions between Rahway and Trenton due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Edison.

Amtrak says a car struck a pole, taking down the power lines.

Amtrak service is suspended between Philadelphia and New York.

Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for your First Alert Traffic updates. 

