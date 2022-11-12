Watch CBS News

First Alert Weather: Red Alert issued as remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through Tri-State Area

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are moving through the Tri-State Area this weekend.

CBS2's First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert.

Check below for the latest updates.

 

Storm damage, power outages reported in Orange, Rockland counties

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole caused some damage and knocked out power to hundreds of people in Orange and Rockland counties Friday evening.

Orange and Rockland Utilities said at one point, at least 900 customers across parts of New York and New Jersey were without service.

As of 8:25 p.m., about 200 customers remained out of service.

To view O&R's outage map, click here.

Parts of New Jersey begin to see flooding from Nicole's remnants

Some parts of New Jersey started to see flooding Friday afternoon as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moved into the Tri-State Area. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports from North Bergen.

By Nick Caloway
