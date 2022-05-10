Watch CBS News

Multi-alarm fire tears through waste management facility in Elizabeth, N.J.

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

ELIZABETH, N.J. - A raging fire sent plumes of smoke into the skies above Elizabeth Tuesday afternoon. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

1 person unaccounted for in 5-alarm blaze

Officials say the fire broke out at a waste management commercial building on Julia Street in Elizabeth, N.J. around 2 p.m. 

It quickly grew to five alarms. 

One person remains unaccounted for. 

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. 

Surrounding homes have been evacuated. 

Officials expect the fire will be ongoing well into the night. 

Video from the scene shows plumes of smoke rising high into the sky. Newark Liberty International Airport is nearby, but airport operations have not been impacted. 

By CBSNewYork Team
 

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories around our area, including a fire in Elizabeth. See complete local coverage on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnewsnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Chopper 2 is over the scene of a large fire at a waste management facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey. 

By CBSNewYork Team
CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.