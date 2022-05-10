Multi-alarm fire tears through waste management facility in Elizabeth, N.J.get the free app
ELIZABETH, N.J. - A raging fire sent plumes of smoke into the skies above Elizabeth Tuesday afternoon.
Check below for the latest updates.
1 person unaccounted for in 5-alarm blaze
Officials say the fire broke out at a waste management commercial building on Julia Street in Elizabeth, N.J. around 2 p.m.
It quickly grew to five alarms.
One person remains unaccounted for.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
Surrounding homes have been evacuated.
Officials expect the fire will be ongoing well into the night.
Video from the scene shows plumes of smoke rising high into the sky. Newark Liberty International Airport is nearby, but airport operations have not been impacted.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 is over the scene of a large fire at a waste management facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey.