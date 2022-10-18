Watch CBS News

2 firefighters hurt battling massive blaze at Long Island City laundromat

get the free app
  • link copied

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

2 firefighters hurt battling LIC blaze
2 firefighters hurt battling LIC blaze 02:34

NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a raging fire in Long Island City, Queens. 

The FDNY urges people in the area to keep their windows closed, as heavy smoke is filling the sky. 

See live updates below for the latest.

 

2 firefighters injured

2 firefighters hurt battling LIC blaze 02:34

The FDNY says two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze. 

"They were met with heavy fire conditions throughout, advanced fire on arrival. We made entry, heavy fire conditions. We had to retreat, go to an exterior operation," said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey.

Crews finally have the flames under control and now are working to put out hot spots.

By John Dias
 

Chopper 2 overhead

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area, including a raging fire in Long Island City, Queens. Watch more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, October 18, 2022
By CBS New York Team
 

Still active scene

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a factory at 47th Avenue and 29th Street. 

As CBS2's John Dias reports, officials are keeping reporters away from the scene, fearing there may be propane tanks in the area that could blow up. 

At least one firefighter has suffered minor injuries. So far, no civilians have been hurt. 

Approximately 140 firefighters and EMS personnel are on the scene, working to extinguish the blaze. Then, crews will have to determine the cause. 

By John Dias
John Dias
john-dias-small-2019.png

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.