2 firefighters hurt battling massive blaze at Long Island City laundromat
NEW YORK -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a raging fire in Long Island City, Queens.
The FDNY urges people in the area to keep their windows closed, as heavy smoke is filling the sky.
See live updates below for the latest.
2 firefighters injured
The FDNY says two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.
"They were met with heavy fire conditions throughout, advanced fire on arrival. We made entry, heavy fire conditions. We had to retreat, go to an exterior operation," said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Chuck Downey.
Crews finally have the flames under control and now are working to put out hot spots.
Chopper 2 overhead
Still active scene
The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a factory at 47th Avenue and 29th Street.
As CBS2's John Dias reports, officials are keeping reporters away from the scene, fearing there may be propane tanks in the area that could blow up.
Approximately 140 firefighters and EMS personnel are on the scene, working to extinguish the blaze. Then, crews will have to determine the cause.