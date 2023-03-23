Student with curling iron mistaken for gun causes shelter-in-place order at Monmouth University

Student with curling iron mistaken for gun causes shelter-in-place order at Monmouth Universityget the free app
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. -- A shelter-in-place order at Monmouth University has been lifted after a gun scare.
The university issued the warning Wednesday night due to a possible armed suspect on the campus. No one was allowed to leave or enter for about five hours.
County and local police, as well as university security, sprang into action at around 9:15 p.m. to search for a possible shooter.
Photos show students taking shelter after word spread about a possible suspect near Magill Commons.
Authorities said detectives used video footage and other technology to track down the person of interest, who is a student. After questioning them, authorities determined the person was carrying a curling iron, not a gun.
"Based upon the diligent efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies, the initial information regarding an armed subject on campus and shots having been fired was unfounded," said a statement by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
The university will have a delayed opening at noon on Thursday because of the situation overnight.
Shelter-in-place order lifted
Monmouth University lifted the shelter-in-place order around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, saying the campus was determined to be safe and there would continue to be an elevated police presence.
University: No evidence of shots fired
Monmouth University posted an update just after 1 a.m. Thursday saying that there is no evidence that shots were fired on campus, but the shelter-in-place order remains in effect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police searching for possible armed suspect
Monmouth University posted an updated warning at 11:33 p.m., saying a report of a possible armed subject on the main campus was reported to University Police at 9:15 p.m.
University Police and additional law enforcement agencies are searching and securing the campus.
The full warning reads:
"At 9:15 p.m. a report of a possible armed subject on the main campus was reported to Monmouth University Police. The campus is currently under a shelter-in-place order. Monmouth University Police are being assisted by multiple local and county law enforcement agencies who are searching and securing the campus. Updates will be shared as they become available. Students should comply with the shelter-in-place order—they should not leave campus, nor should anyone come to campus. Please leave police phone lines open for emergency calls."
Shelter-in-place warning issued
Monmouth University issued a warning at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday reading, "Due to possible armed subject at Monmouth University you are advised to shelter in place and await further instructions."