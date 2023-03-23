Student with curling iron mistaken for gun causes shelter-in-place order at Monmouth University

John Dias is an Emmy-nominated reporter. He joined CBS2 News in November 2017.

Monmouth lifts shelter-in-place after gun scare on campus

Monmouth lifts shelter-in-place after gun scare on campus

Monmouth lifts shelter-in-place after gun scare on campus

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On