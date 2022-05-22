First Alert Weather: Red Alert in effect due to extreme heat, chance of thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: Red Alert in effect due to extreme heat, chance of thunderstormsget the free app
Our CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Sunday due to another day of extreme heat and a chance of storms.
Sunday will see a continuation of the hazy and hot conditions, with a Heat Advisory in place until 6 p.m. for most of northern and central New Jersey, as well as the Hudson Valley.
It will be very similar to Saturday, with a high of 90, but the humidity will be a bit higher, so heat indices will once again be in the 95-100 degree range. Low 80s will be common along the south shore of Long Island, while mid-90s are possible across interior New Jersey.
There will be a chance of thunderstorms later in the day, as a heat ending cold front approaches from the west. Some of the storms may contain gusty winds and torrential downpours. The storms will continue through the evening hours, eventually ending by 2 a.m. Monday, with the passage of the front. Sunday night's low will be 60.
Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest weather updates.