Bomb squad clears suspicious package at John F. Kennedy International Airport, evacuated terminal reopens
NEW YORK -- A terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport has reopened after a police bomb squad gave the all clear.
The terminal was evacuated late Sunday morning due to a suspicious package, sources told CBS2.
The package contained a common household product with a component that police K9s are trained to detect, sources said.
Twitter users posted images and videos of crowds outside the terminal after it was evacuated at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Travelers will have to be rescreened by TSA.
The airport is telling people to expect traffic delays in the area due to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check this page for updates.