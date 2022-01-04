Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of voting

Watch Live: Battle for House speaker continues into second day of votingget the free app
The election of a speaker of the House goes into a second day after Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough support in three rounds of voting Tuesday to win a majority.
In all three rounds, he received fewer votes than Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, although neither received a majority of votes. Votes went to other Republicans including Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio and former Rep. Lee Zeldin in the first ballot, then went entirely to Jordan in the second and third rounds. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy in the first two rounds, and 20 supported Jordan in the third round.
After the House adjourned following the third round of voting Tuesday evening, Republicans were locked in a stalemate, but former President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday morning with a direct appeal to the House GOP urging them to rally behind McCarthy. He warned holdouts not to turn "a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."
It's unclear, though, whether Trump's endorsement will sway them to vote for McCarthy on the fourth ballot.
McCarthy seemed to suggest Tuesday night that he might be able to prevail with a lower majority threshold, telling reporters that he needs a range between 213 and 218 votes to win since Democrats have 212 votes. A number below 218 would only constitute an absolute majority if some members are absent or vote "present," lowering the total number of lawmakers casting a vote for or against him. If some of the 19 holdouts were to vote "present," he could win.
He told reporters, "Democrats have 212 votes; you get 213 votes, and the others don't say another name. That's how you can win."
Although this was the first time in roughly 100 years it's taken more than one ballot to vote in a new speaker, this delay is far from unprecedented. In 1855, the House took four months to select a new speaker.
Biden on House GOP disarray: "The world is looking"
Before departing the White House for Kentucky, where President Biden will be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mr. Biden said Republicans' inability to elect a House speaker is "not a good look" and "not a good thing" for the country.
"That's not my problem," he told reporters at the White House. "I just think it's a little embarrassing it's taking so long."
Mr. Biden added: "The rest of the world is looking. They're looking at can we get our act together?"
Asked whether he is concerned about the ability to govern if the impasse among House GOP members and members-elect continues, the president replied, "Not me — Congress to govern."
Mr. Biden lamented that the fight over who will become House speaker is coming in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.
"This is the United States of America," he said. "I hope they get their act together."
How the speaker's race is impacting the operation of the House
The House can do nothing before the election of a speaker. No member of the House can be sworn into office, and they can't act on any legislation.
Committees now under Republican control can't launch the investigations they've planned into the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the origins of COVID-19, the handling of the Southern border and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"There is no House of Representatives as we know it. There is no member of the House currently sworn in," CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe noted on CBS News' streaming channel Tuesday following the three failed votes.
It also means there is no House speaker in line for the presidency. After the vice president, it is the speaker who is next in line. Without a speaker, the president pro tempore of the Senate is next. In the 118th Congress, that would be Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.
Gaetz writes to architect of Capitol to ask why McCarthy is occupying the speaker's office
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's most vocal GOP critics, asked the architect of the Capitol why it is that McCarthy is allowed to occupy the speaker's office, since he has not won the office.
In a letter dated Jan. 3, Gaetz wrote to Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, "What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?" He asked Blanton for a speedy response, since "it seems Mr. McCarthy can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today's balloting."
Gaetz has voted against McCarthy in all three rounds of voting so far.
Trump calls on GOP holdouts to elect McCarthy speaker and not turn triumph into "giant & embarrassing defeat"
Former President Donald Trump urged all Republicans to rally behind McCarthy for speaker in a post to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday morning.
"Some really good conversations took place last night, and it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE "HOUSE" TWICE!" the former president wrote.
Trump told the House GOP holdouts not to squander their victory in taking control of the House, warning them against turning "a great triumph into a giant & embarrassing defeat."
"Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB - JUST WATCH!" he wrote in his appeal.
Trump endorsed McCarthy for speaker on the eve of Election Day in November, though he remained mum through Tuesday as the speaker's race devolved into chaos for Republicans.
It's unclear whether Trump's latest endorsement will sway the 20 GOP holdouts to throw their support behind McCarthy on the fourth ballot.
The Republicans opposing McCarthy
The 20 Republicans opposing McCarthy have different reasons for voting against him, making it more challenging for McCarthy to win over enough of them to secure the speaker's gavel. He can only afford to lose four Republican votes.
Some accuse him of perpetuating the "Washington status quo," and others doubt he'll follow through on promises to reform spending.
In Tuesday's final round of voting, he lost one more vote than in the prior two rounds when Republican Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida, switched his vote from McCarthy to Rep. Jim Jordan. Donalds had pledged to vote for McCarthy on the first two ballots but not after that.
Some of the most vocal GOP opponents of McCarthy include Rep. Matt Gaetz and Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona. Biggs, who ran against McCarthy for the top spot in GOP leadership, was initially nominated as the third candidate in the first round of voting, but Jordan was nominated to be the third candidate in the next two rounds.
The Republicans opposing McCarthy are generally further to the right than the rest of their conference.