Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, but Staten Island Chuck says otherwise
NEW YORK -- It's Groundhog Day, and the big question is will there be six more weeks of winter or an early spring?
The famous Punxsutawney Phil was scheduled to make his prediction around 7:20 a.m. If he sees his shadow, we could be in for a long winter.
Here at home, Staten Island Chuck was expected to weigh in around 7:30 a.m.
See live updates below for the latest.
Gov. Hochul tweets "good news"
"New York's own Dunkirk Dave and Staten Island Chuck both predict... an early spring Thanks to our groundhog meteorologists for the good news Happy #GroundhogDay!" the governor tweeted.
Staten Island Chuck signals early spring
New York City's local groundhog, Staten Island Chuck, did not see his shadow Thursday, signaling an early spring.
The ceremony was held at the Staten Island Zoo.
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow
The famous Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction around 7:20 a.m. in Pennsylvania.
Organizers say he saw his shadow, meaning we're in for six more weeks of winter.
Live from Pennsylvania
