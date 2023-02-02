Watch CBS News

Groundhog Day 2023: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, but Staten Island Chuck says otherwise

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- It's Groundhog Day, and the big question is will there be six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

The famous Punxsutawney Phil was scheduled to make his prediction around 7:20 a.m. If he sees his shadow, we could be in for a long winter. 

Here at home, Staten Island Chuck was expected to weigh in around 7:30 a.m.

See live updates below for the latest. 

 

Gov. Hochul tweets "good news"

"New York's own Dunkirk Dave and Staten Island Chuck both predict... an early spring Thanks to our groundhog meteorologists for the good news Happy #GroundhogDay!" the governor tweeted.

Staten Island Chuck signals early spring

Groundhog Day 2023 LIVE From The Staten Island Zoo

Happy Groundhog Day! Coming to you LIVE from the Staten Island Zoo it is the best weather prognosticator, Staten Island Chuck making his prediction for early Spring or six more weeks of Winter! The day's events are proudly presented by the Investors Foundation and Citizens Philanthropic Foundation. Be sure to tune in to catch a glimpse of Chuck, in addition to messages from many special guests from the Staten Island community and beyond, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams! Kenneth Mitchell, Executive Director for the Staten Island Zoo will be joined by Edward Burke, Senior Advisor to the Borough President of Staten Island and Tiffany Feo, Executive Services Administrator for the Staten Island Zoo, will host the mornings festivities.

Posted by Staten Island Zoo on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

New York City's local groundhog, Staten Island Chuck, did not see his shadow Thursday, signaling an early spring.

The ceremony was held at the Staten Island Zoo. 

Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow

Punxsutawney Phil gives his winter weather forecast in Pa. 08:36

The famous Punxsutawney Phil made his prediction around 7:20 a.m. in Pennsylvania. 

Organizers say he saw his shadow, meaning we're in for six more weeks of winter. 

Live from Pennsylvania

You can watch the ceremony live from our colleagues at CBS Philadelphia. 

CLICK HERE for their coverage.

