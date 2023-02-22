First Alert Weather: Tornado tore through Mercer County, New Jersey during Tuesday's storm

First Alert Weather: Tornado tore through Mercer County, New Jersey during Tuesday's stormget the free app
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Residents in Mercer County are cleaning up after the National Weather Service confirms a tornado tore through the area Tuesday.
Several buildings were damaged, and trees were strewn about. One resident described seeing a "funnel" move past her window.
Check below for the latest updates.
Officials: At least 75 people displaced in Mercer County
The cleanup is underway right now in Mercer County.
Chopper 2 was over the damage in Lawrence Township on Wednesday morning, including toppled trees and a roof ripped from its foundation.
The National Weather Service has been in the neighborhood surveying the damage. The next step is figuring out the wind speed of Tuesday afternoon's tornado.
The twister brought down trees, damaged a dozen homes, and left 75 people without a place to live.
Residents were cleaning up a huge mess left behind by the tornado that rolled through the Lawrence Square Village condo complex, as well as two other Mercer County communities.
Red Cross officials say close to 27 families have been displaced, including Julia Muziani, her boyfriend, and two children.
"We live in the apartments right there. Our building, the windows were broken. The roof got ripped off. The siding is off. So, until they can see the extent of the damage and how long it will take, we have to evacuate," Muziani said.
The tornado moving in fiercely and suddenly. Dozens of massive trees were uprooted. Rooftops were ripped out and home siding was torn off.
"The damage here at the Lawrence Square Village complex, it's pretty significant from the storm last night," Lawrence Township Police Chief Chris Longo said. "I can tell you, in February it's not normal to have this type of damage."
In fact, since the 1950s there have only been four tornadoes in New Jersey in February. The last one happened in 1999.
CBS2 spoke to residents soon after the tornado touched down on Tuesday. They spoke of how they took cover.
"I heard a big train sound," one teenager said, "and then I went outside and all the trees were knocked over."
"I told him to get in the tub and shut the door," the child's mother said.
The Red Cross is helping those who have been forced out of their homes.
Mercer County tornado confirmed
The National Weather service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado moved through Quaker Bridge in Mercer County during Tuesday's storm.
Chopper 2 surveys the damage
Waking up to wild scene
Today the National Weather Service will send a crew to Mercer County to determine whether a tornado actually touched down there.
Residents in Lawrence Township say a funnel cloud came through the area around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. It uprooted trees and tore roofs off townhomes near Quakerbridge Road.
With 27 units now deemed uninhabitable, about 100 people have been left homeless by the storm. The Red Cross is now assisting those families who need a place to stay.
Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported.
Lawrence Township neighborhood in shambles after possible tornado
A possible tornado touched down in Mercer County on Tuesday.
A neighborhood in Lawrence Township is in shambles after residents say a funnel cloud came through the area, but amazingly, there are no reported injuries.
Tree after tree is uprooted and overturned, and roofs have literally been ripped off some of the townhomes near Quakerbridge Road in Lawrence Township.
"I never saw like this in my whole life," Lawrence Township resident Preeti Kaur said.
"Branches were just flying in the street. Just crazy," Lawrence Township resident Debra Camilleri said.
Residents tell us the weather seemed perfectly fine up until about 3:30 p.m. when almost instantly, a funnel cloud rolled through.
"There just was a gust of wind and rain, and then the colors changed and then we saw the funnel," Lawrence Township resident Angela York said.
"I heard a big train sound, and then I went outside and all the trees were knocked over," 13-year-old Aaron Przyborowski said.
With no accessible basements in the condos, Maria Mezzina told her son to hide in the bathroom.
"I told him to get in the tub and shut the door," she said.
Now that it's over, up to 100 people are left displaced from their homes, with 27 units deemed uninhabitable, the chief of police told us.
"It's amazing what happened here, these people didn't wake up today and expect to be displaced from the storm," Police Chief Chris Longo said.
All there is to do now is start cleaning up.
Because the electric is underground there, incredibly, all the houses still have power.
The Red Cross is now helping those displaced families.
Red Alert set for Wednesday after wild weather day on Tuesday
Wild weather swept through New Jersey on Tuesday, and we're getting ready for a Red Alert day on Wednesday. CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.
Up to 100 displaced by storm damage
A Lawrence Township neighborhood was in shambles Tuesday night after residents say a funnel cloud came through the area, but amazingly, there were no reported injuries.
Tree after tree was uprooted and overturned, and roofs were literally ripped off some of the buildings at a townhome complex off Quakerbridge Road.
The chief of police tells us up to 100 people are displaced from their homes, with 27 units deemed uninhabitable. Residents say the weather was perfectly fine up until about 3:30 p.m., when, almost instantly, intense winds rolled through.
"I heard a big train sound, and then I went outside and all the trees were knocked over," 13-year-old Aaron Przyborowski said.
"We had some weather alerts come out that said there might be a line of severe storms coming through, but we weren't expecting this," Police Chief Chris Longo said.
Longo says he's never seen a weather event like this here in 23 years.
The Red Cross is assisting those displaced families.
Storms cause damage across Mercer County
Dan Rice reported on storm damage in Lawrence Township as seen from Chopper 2.
"We saw the funnel come right across our window"
There was extensive damage in Princeton Junction, CBS2's Christine Sloan reported.
A tree was uprooted at a condo complex. Area resident Angela York spoke with Sloan about what happened.
"It was around 3:30, 3:45 and I was on a conference call. So was my husband. I just heard him from the background, from the back room, he was saying 'Get in the laundry room! Get in the laundry room!' We just heard this gust of wind, and then we saw the funnel come right across our window," York said. "So, definitely, very unexpected for what appeared to be a very beautiful day."
A tornado touchdown has yet to be officially confirmed.
York described the damage in the area.
"It's definitely a lot of damage. We've probably seen at least 20 trees, from the roots. Cattycorner to us you can see a tree on the top of one of my neighbor's cars, and that's very reminiscent of the entire neighborhood if you take a walk. Definitely a lot of cleanup, but glad that everybody appears to be safe," she added.
York was surprised by the rapid change in the weather.
"So unexpected. It was beautiful, not even like 10 minutes before. Then there was a gust of wind and rain, and then the colors changed, and we saw the funnel," York said.
Photos show damage in Mercer County
Images from the scene showed some of the damage the storm left in Princeton Junction, N.J.
A tree could be seen on top of a building.
Another structure suffered damage to its roof, and siding.
Emergency responders were also near another structure that had damage to the side of the building.
Storms bring rain, wind and more
In Freehold, N.J., a fast-moving storm dropped hail on front yards.
Downed trees fell on top of a house in Mercer County.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has more in the video above.
Get the latest forecast
Hail reported in Mercer County
Photos posted to social media showed an accumulation of hail in Mercer County, N.J.
Tornado warning issued for parts of Central New Jersey
An unusual February tornado warning was issued in Central New Jersey Tuesday.
The warning was issued around 3:45 p.m. for Monmouth, Mercer and Middlesex counties.
It expired just after 4 p.m.