First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and snow moving through Tri-State on Saturday

By CBSNewYork Team, Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 3/12 Saturday update at 8:30 a.m.

NEW YORK -- Get ready for some weather whiplash today! Rain, snow, wind and bitter cold are all on the way.

Link: Live Tri-State Radar

Precipitation is making its way through the region this morning all while cold air is pushing in from the northwest. Rain will gradually change to snow from west to east as temps fall into the 30s and 20s through the day.

Link: Current Conditions and Hourly Forecast

How much snow you see is dependent on that changeover... places farther north and west where it's mostly snow will see the biggest totals. Expect 3-6 inches or more in northwest New Jersey, and 6-12 inches heading toward the Poconos and Catskills.

Closer to the city, heavy rain will also changeover to snow. But with that happening a bit later, totals will be lower... a slushy 1-3 inches with even less farther south and east along the coasts.

All of the snow moves out this afternoon when the winds start to kick in. Expect gusts of 40-50 mph later today and through this evening as that cold air pours in on the backside. Any slush on untreated roadways will freeze.

Tonight is dry with clearing skies, but very cold. Temps will fall into the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits (even below zero far north and west). Oh ... and remember to move those clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep!

Sunday is a much brighter, but frigid day. Highs will only be in the mid 30s, feeling like the 20s all day. A snow shower can't be ruled out in the mountains.

Hang in there ... temps recover nicely by Monday and we're into the 50s and 60s all next week.

Watch CBS2, CBS News New York & check this page for updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

 

CBS New York's winter storm survival guide

Beyond following the forecast and keeping up on school closings, check up on what do you need to do to protect your home and your family when severe weather hits. Below are some preparedness tips everyone should know:

Stay Informed

You always want to stay ahead of the storm when it comes to information.

Check Your Local Forecast: Forecast & Alerts | Traffic & Transit Guide

Travel Delays

Reporting Power Outages

Click on the links below for information from utilities in your area.

New York:

New Jersey:

Connecticut:

Click here for more storm safety resources.

By CBSNewYork Team
 

