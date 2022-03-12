First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and snow moving through Tri-State on Saturday

First Alert Weather: Heavy rain and snow moving through Tri-State on Saturdayget the free app
NEW YORK -- Get ready for some weather whiplash today! Rain, snow, wind and bitter cold are all on the way.
Precipitation is making its way through the region this morning all while cold air is pushing in from the northwest. Rain will gradually change to snow from west to east as temps fall into the 30s and 20s through the day.
How much snow you see is dependent on that changeover... places farther north and west where it's mostly snow will see the biggest totals. Expect 3-6 inches or more in northwest New Jersey, and 6-12 inches heading toward the Poconos and Catskills.
Closer to the city, heavy rain will also changeover to snow. But with that happening a bit later, totals will be lower... a slushy 1-3 inches with even less farther south and east along the coasts.
All of the snow moves out this afternoon when the winds start to kick in. Expect gusts of 40-50 mph later today and through this evening as that cold air pours in on the backside. Any slush on untreated roadways will freeze.
Tonight is dry with clearing skies, but very cold. Temps will fall into the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits (even below zero far north and west). Oh ... and remember to move those clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep!
Sunday is a much brighter, but frigid day. Highs will only be in the mid 30s, feeling like the 20s all day. A snow shower can't be ruled out in the mountains.
Hang in there ... temps recover nicely by Monday and we're into the 50s and 60s all next week.
First Alert Weather update at 8:30 a.m.
First Alert Weather update at 8 a.m.
First Alert Weather update at 7:30 a.m.
CBS New York's winter storm survival guide
Beyond following the forecast and keeping up on school closings, check up on what do you need to do to protect your home and your family when severe weather hits. Below are some preparedness tips everyone should know:
Stay Informed
You always want to stay ahead of the storm when it comes to information.
- Listen to NOAA Weather Radio for the latest emergency weather information.
- Track the storm to see where it's headed and how strong it will be when it gets there.
Meet the CBS2 First Alert Weather team
The CBS2 weather team has a new way to keep you informed, alerting you to keep you safe.
So what is First Alert Weather? First Alert is our promise to you.
When you look at the seven day forecast, you might see a day highlighted in red or with a yellow tab. That means we're tracking some potentially inconvenient or severe weather.
Sometimes, a yellow day could turn red as the week progresses. Either way, it's something to look out for so you can plan ahead.
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn, Elise Finch, Vanessa Murdock and John Elliott, as well as our team of weather producers working diligently behind the scenes, determine First Alert Weather days based on a combination of data from multiple sources, including weather models, radar, current conditions and information from the National Weather Service, as well as their knowledge of the local climate.