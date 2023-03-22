FDNY battles massive fire overnight in the Bronx

FDNY battles massive fire overnight in the Bronxget the free app
NEW YORK -- A massive fire in the Bronx is now under control.
Two buildings caught fire overnight in the Highbridge section.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Neighbors wake to smoky scene
The four-alarm fire broke out around 1 a.m. near the corner of West 165th Street and Ogden Avenue.
Video shows the flames engulf two adjoining homes, completely destroying them.
According to a tweet from the FDNY, the buildings are vacant and believed to be under construction.
Firefighters worked hard to extinguish the fire, at times spraying water from three separate locations -- from trucks on the street and on top of neighboring buildings.
Many residents of those buildings quickly evacuated once they learned of the fire.
"With all of that fire, that building was pretty close. So we put firefighters there with hose lines to protect that building and move the people out of the way," FDNY Chief of Operations John Esposito said.
Neighbors have been told to close their windows due to the smoke.
"It was smoky, black smoke in the place. It was coming out of the next door apartment, like from all holes -- coming out the windows, the downstairs door, everywhere," said neighbor Laura Mitchell.
Fire trucks and ambulances remain on the scene, spanning for block.
Officials are still looking into what started the massive fire.