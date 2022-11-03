FBI warns of "a broad threat" to New Jersey synagogues; Urges them to "take all security precautions"get the free app
NEWARK, N.J. -- The FBI has says it has received "credible information" of a "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey.
NYPD, other departments stepping up security
The NYPD took to Twitter to say they were aware of the threat against New Jersey synagogues.
"In an abundance of caution, the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureaus are working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the Tri-State Area," the NYPD wrote in the tweet.
CBS2 has learned a number of suburban police departments in Westchester county are also increasing patrols outside synagogues, out of an abundance of caution.
FBI's warning comes amid high-profile cases of antisemitic comments
Late Thursday afternoon, the FBI posted on Twitter that it has credible information about a broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI is asking everyone to take all security precautions to protect their communities and families.
The warning comes amid recent high-profile cases of antisemitic comments.
"It must be a serious threat if obviously they're posting that to all synagogues," New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer said.
Gottheimer told CBS2's Kevin Rincon he's already fielded calls from concerned neighbors and has been working to ensure local police are prepared should anything happen. His concern is that hate shared online could spill over into real life.
"When you put this kind of poison out there in this day and age, unfortunately, it's very influential and has a big impact," Gottheimer said. "It almost, once again, gives a green light to extremists to come out and make threats."
Gov. Phil Murphy in a tweet says they are closely monitoring the situation and working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected.
Evan Bernstein, with the Community Security Service, works with volunteers who offer protection at synagogues.
"The field office from the FBI in Newark reached out to us, explained that there was a credible threat. They didn't go into any specific details, but it was enough for them to make that phone call," he said.
He says despite the threats, it's important they continue showing up to make clear hate will not win.
"We can't allow that to not let us go to the synagogue. We have to still be able to have the cadence of going to synagogue, being active Jews and not letting people that hate us prevent us from practicing our religion," Bernstein said.
Gov. Murphy "closely monitoring the situaiton"
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's been in touch with law enforcement about the threat.
"We are closely monitoring the situation and we are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected," he wrote on Twitter.
FBI says warning is a "proactive measure"
FBI officials added they issued the warning as a "proactive measure" while their investigation continues.
FBI to New Jersey synagogues: "Take all security precautions"
The FBI on Thursday posted a tweet warning New Jersey synagogues of a "broad threat" against them.
"The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ. We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police," the agency wrote.