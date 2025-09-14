live updates
Emmys winners list for 2025: Live updates
What to know about the 2025 Emmy Awards
- The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are being held Sunday night to honor the best of television from the past year.
- Apple TV+'s "Severance" earned the most nominations with 27, followed by HBO Max's "The Penguin," with 24. "The White Lotus," another HBO Max offering, and Apple TV+'s "The Studio" each got 23 nominations.
- Harrison Ford earned his first-ever Emmy nomination at age 83 for his supporting role in the AppleTV+ series "Shrinking."
- Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the Emmys this year for the first time. He also received two nominations for his variety special "Your Friend, Nate Bargatze."
- The Emmy Awards are airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as each category is announced.
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cristin Milioti, "The Penguin" — Winner
- Cate Blanchett, "Disclaimer"
- Meghann Fahy, "Sirens"
- Rashida Jones, "Black Mirror"
- Michelle Williams, "Dying for Sex"
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Ruth Negga, "Presumed Innocent"
- Deirdre O'Connell, "The Penguin"
- Chloë Sevigny, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Jenny Slate, "Dying for Sex"
- Christine Tremarco, "Adolescence"
Outstanding writing for a variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — Winner
- "The Daily Show"
- "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding variety special (live)
- "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" (NBC) — Winner
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar" (Fox)
- "Beyoncé Bowl" (Netflix)
- "The Oscars" (ABC)
- "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" (Peacock)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- "The Studio," Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez ("The Promotion") — Winner
- "Abbott Elementary," Quinta Brunson ("Back To School")
- "Hacks," Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky ("A Slippery Slope")
- "The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Lock-Norton and Eric Notarnicola ("Pilot's Code")
- "Somebody Somewhere," Hanna Bos, Paul Thureen and Bridget Everett ("AGG")
- "What We Do in the Shadows," Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis and Paul Simms ("The Finale")
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- "Adolescence," Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham — Winner
- "Black Mirror," Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali ("Common People")
- "Dying for Sex," Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether ("Good Value Diet Soda")
- "The Penguin," Lauren LeFranc ("A Great or Little Thing")
- "Say Nothing," Joshua Zetumer ("The People in the Dirt")
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Owen Cooper, "Adolescence" — Winner
- Javier Bardem, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
- Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
- Rob Delaney, "Dying for Sex"
- Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
- Ashley Walters, "Adolescence"
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- "Andor," Dan Gilroy ("Welcome to the Rebellion") — Winner
- "The Pitt," Joe Sachs ("2 P.M.")
- "The Pitt," R. Scott Gemmill ("7 A.M.")
- "Severance," Dan Erickson ("Cold Harbor")
- "Slow Horses," Will Smith ("Hello Goodbye")
- "The White Lotus," Mike White ("Full-Moon Party")
Outstanding scripted variety series
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO Max) — Winner
- "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- "Slow Horses," Adam Randall ("Hello Goodbye") — Winner
- "Andor," Janus Metz ("Who Are You?")
- "The Pitt," Amanda Marsalis ("6 P.M.")
- "The Pitt," John Wells ("7 A.M.")
- "Severance," Jessica Lee Gagné ("Chikhai Bardo")
- "Severance," Ben Stiller ("Gold Harbor)
- "The White Lotus," Mike White ("Amor Fati")
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- "Adolescence," Philip Barantini — Winner
- "Dying for Sex," Shannon Murphy ("It's Not That Serious")
- "The Penguin," Helen Shaver ("Cent'anni")
- "The Penguin," Jennifer Getzinger ("A Great or Little Thing")
- "Sirens," Nicole Kassell ("Exile")
- "Zero Day," Leslie Linka Glatter
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- "The Studio," Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg ("The Oner") — Winner
- "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri ("Napkins")
- "Hacks," Lucia Aniello ("A Slippery Slope")
- "Mid-Century Modern," James Burrows ("Here's To You, Mrs. Schneiderman")
- "The Rehearsal," Nathan Fielder ("Pilot's Code")
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere" — Winner
- Ike Barinholtz, "The Studio"
- Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
- Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
- Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding reality competition program
- "The Traitors" (Peacock) — Winner
- "The Amazing Race" (CBS)
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" (MTV)
- "Survivor" (CBS)
- "Top Chef" (Bravo)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" — Winner
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
- Kathryn Hahn, "The Studio"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Catherine O'Hara, "The Studio"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Britt Lower, "Severance" — Winner
- Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
- Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
- Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Tramell Tillman, "Severance" — Winner
- Zach Cherry, "Severance"
- Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
- Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
- James Marsden, "Paradise"
- Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
- John Turturro, "Severance"
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — Winner
- Patricia Arquette, "Severance"
- Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
- Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
- Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
- Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
- Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Jean Smart, "Hacks" — Winner
- Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
- Kristen Bell, "Nobody Wants This"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Seth Rogen, "The Studio" — Winner
- Adam Brody, "Nobody Wants This"
- Jason Segel, "Shrinking"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards
- What: The 77th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California
- On TV: CBS television stations (find your local station here)
- Online stream: Live on Paramount+