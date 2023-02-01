Watch CBS News

Route 3 shut down in Secaucus after dump truck knocks down wires

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A crash involving a dump truck caused major delays Wednesday morning on Route 3 in Secaucus, New Jersey. 

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared the truck took down multiple wires and utility poles.

The roadway iss shut down in both directions between Paterson Plank Road and the New Jersey Turnpike's Eastern Spur. 

PSE&G crews are on the scene working to free the truck from the wires and make repairs.

Highway closed, hundreds without power

The highway remained closed in both directions as of noon Wednesday, and utility crews were still on the scene.

Route 46 and 208 are drivers' best alternates to get around the area.

The crash not only impacted traffic, but several hundred customers also lost power. 

PSE&G has been working to restore them since.

There's no timeframe on when the highway will reopen. 

Chopper 2 overhead

Chopper 2 is over a crash that is causing major delays on Route 3 in Secaucus, New Jersey.

