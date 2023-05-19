Watch CBS News

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge celebrates the wins at Cresskill Middle and High School

By Chris Wragge

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Today's Class Act with Chris Wragge is celebrating the students at Cresskill Middle and High School in Cresskill, New Jersey.   

Just as the school was about to reopen after COVID, it was badly flooded by Tropical Storm Ida.

Now after two and a half years, students are back in a new and improved building.

See live updates below.

 

Dancing their way back to normal

Class Act: Cresskill students return to normal with dance fundraiser 05:35

The kids were remote for two and a half years, but now they're thriving. The basketball team won a sectional title, and students are back together again learning, laughing -- and dancing. 

By Chris Wragge
 

Behind-the-scenes bright and early

Class Act with Chris Wragge: We're live this morning from Cresskill Middle and High School in New Jersey! https://cbsn.ws/3MfC7BP

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, May 19, 2023
By CBS New York Team
 

"Celebrate the wins"

Class Act: Cresskill Middle and High School learns to celebrate the wins 06:37

Principal John Massaro tells Wragge about what it was like to see the school under water just days before it was set to welcome students back, and what it meant to have the community come together to rebuild.

CLICK HERE for his full interview.

By Chris Wragge
 

Up early in Cresskill, N.J.

By CBS New York Team
 

By CBS New York Team
