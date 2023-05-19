BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge celebrates the wins at Cresskill Middle and High School

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge celebrates the wins at Cresskill Middle and High Schoolget the free app
NEW YORK -- Today's Class Act with Chris Wragge is celebrating the students at Cresskill Middle and High School in Cresskill, New Jersey.
Just as the school was about to reopen after COVID, it was badly flooded by Tropical Storm Ida.
Now after two and a half years, students are back in a new and improved building.
See live updates below.
Dancing their way back to normal
The kids were remote for two and a half years, but now they're thriving. The basketball team won a sectional title, and students are back together again learning, laughing -- and dancing.
Behind-the-scenes bright and early
"Celebrate the wins"
Principal John Massaro tells Wragge about what it was like to see the school under water just days before it was set to welcome students back, and what it meant to have the community come together to rebuild.
CLICK HERE for his full interview.
Up early in Cresskill, N.J.
Sign up for school visit
Does your high school have a special program, activity or event that you want us to know about? Let us know about it by filling out the form below.
CLICK HERE for more information.