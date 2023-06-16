BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits CBS legend Edward R. Murrow High School

#BetterTogether: Class Act with Chris Wragge visits CBS legend Edward R. Murrow High Schoolget the free app
NEW YORK -- Class Act with Chris Wragge was live Friday morning at Edward R. Murrow High School in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Designated a School of Excellence by the United States Department of Education, the school opened its doors in 1974 and has been a revolving door of incredible talent ever since.
See highlights from our morning below.
Meet the artists behind the mural
Artist and alumnae Danielle Mastrion, from Class of 2000, talks about why it was important to give back, saying this was one of the most personal murals she's ever painted.
She also takes us through some of the design elements.
The big reveal!
Students worked with an artist to create a beautiful mural for the school's outdoor space, and we caught the big reveal!
So many ways for students to get involved
The school has several clubs -- from all things art to student government.
Wragge catches up with the leaders on campus.
"They amaze me"
Principal Alan Barge told Wragge he's so proud of the students and what they have accomplished.
"It's been amazing, I'm happy to say. I'm surrounded by many great faculty members and students that seem like they really care," one student added.
"It shows the kind of community we have here at Murrow, everybody's here to support each other and show what great things we're doing here," said another.
What sets the school apart
Wragge felt right at home talking with some of the brilliant students from the nationally recognized high school.
Each student, one after the other, was impressive and mature beyond their years.
