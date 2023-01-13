9-year-old girl killed in Brownsville house fire

9-year-old girl killed in Brownsville house fireget the free app
NEW YORK -- Officials are investigating a deadly fire that broke out early Friday morning in Brooklyn.
Firefighters responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a three-story home on Howard Avenue in Brownsville.
Police say a 9-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.
See live updates below for the latest.
Victim's uncle tells CBS2 "she was everything"
It was a tragic morning for the family who lost a 9-year-old girl. Officials say she was found on the top floor of the home, but didn't make it.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with the girl's uncle, who identified her as Payton Thompson. DeAngelis asked how he wants her to be remembered.
"As the smart, funny, brilliant, life-filled young lady that she was. She was everything, she was everything," he said.
Cellphone video captured flames shooting from the house on Howard Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday. The FDNY rushed to the scene to find a heavy fire and the home in cluttered condition.
"Guys worked through punishing conditions, heavy fire on second floor. Got delayed getting to the top floor, where one victim was found," FDNY Deputy Chief James Carney said.
The 9-year-old girl was found unconscious and unresponsive. Police said she was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. Her heartbroken family consoled one another outside the home hours later.
"It's heartbreaking for me, because I know this family, I've known the family for years," said neighbor and community advocate Dr. Burchell M. Marcus.
He said she was a beautiful little girl and her death hits home.
"I just want to give my condolence to the family, and I'm going to do whatever I can to get the help that they need to rebuild and to move on," he said.
Approximately 140 firefighters and EMS responded to the fire, which took about two hours to get under control.
The deputy chief said he believes a second person escaped the house from the second floor. A firefighter was also treated for minor injuries.
Investigators are now working to figure out the cause.
FDNY update from the scene
Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire just before 5:30 a.m. on the second and third floors of the home on Howard Avenue.
The young girl was found inside unconscious and unresponsive.
"Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation," FDNY Deputy Chief James Carney said. "There was one victim found on the top floor in the rear, and the second victim I believe who escaped and walked away from it was found on the second floor."
"This is heartbreaking for me, because I know this family, and this is a sad situation," said neighbor and community advocate Dr. Burchell M. Marcus. "This family, as a matter of fact, this whole block is a very tight knit family. We all get along with each other, we look out for each other."
Firefighters say the home was heavily cluttered.
The victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Victim identified as 9-year-old girl
Police say a 9-year-old girl was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the home.
She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire.