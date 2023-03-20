2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps curb in Brooklyn

2 dead, 5 injured when car jumps curb in Brooklynget the free app
NEW YORK - Two people are dead and four more were hurt when a car jumped a curb in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.
It happened around 12:47 p.m. at 64th Street near 18th Avenue in Bensonhurst.
Two people were killed and five others were injured in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, on Monday after police say a speeding car ran a red light and hit another car in an intersection.
Police blocked off part of 18th Avenue and at least three cars were part of the investigation. One was a white sedan, which appears to have jumped the curb. In the middle of the street was a dark-colored SUV with its drivers side completely destroyed. Police told CBS2 the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead.
A silver car with damage in the back was also seen.
Surveillance video shows the white car colliding into the black SUV at the intersection on 64th Street, sending the white car spinning out of control onto the curb while also taking down a pole with it. Several people who were walking there were very narrowly missed.
A closer look at the damage to the vehicles showed shattered glass, open airbags, and shards of metal scattered all over the street. Police say two people were killed, another was critically injured, and four others were also taken to the hospital.
It happened just before 1 p.m., according to police. They said where the accident took place is a busy commercial corridor, so a lot of people were out when it happened. Lots of people were seen trying to go shop, but couldn't pass because of the crash.
CBS2 spoke with a witness who was standing nearby and saw the whole thing happen.
"I've never see an accident like this in my life. The guy had to come really, really fast. I've been impacted by this and knock down the left -- everything, the pole. It's incredible," the witness said.
Police have confirmed that the driver of the car which was speeding has been taken into custody.
The NYPD says two people were killed in the crash. Four others were injured.
Police say a 49-year-old man was driving "at a high rate of speed" on 18th Avenue and ran a red light. He then hit another vehicle which was crossing 64th Street. That other car then jumped the curb and struck pedestrians.
The driver was taken into custody.