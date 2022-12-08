Watch CBS News

2 rescued from elevator at Target store at Bronx Terminal Market

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Two people have been rescued from an elevator at the Target store at Bronx Terminal Market. 

Check below for the latest updates. 

 

Sources: Incident started as struggle between security and alleged shoplifter

Sources tell CBS2 preliminary information suggests an employee was ejecting a suspected shoplifter from the Target store. 

The two struggle and slammed into the elevator door. Somehow, they then fell down the empty shaft three floor.s. 

The worker, 29, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 

The 16-year-old shoplifting suspect was taken to Harlem Hospital. 

FDNY says 2 men in their 20s rescued

The incident started at around 11 a.m., FDNY officials said. 

They say two men needed to be rescued from an elevator at the Target store at the Bronx Terminal Maket on Exterior Street in the Concourse Village section. 

Authorities say the two are in their 20s. One of them has non life-threatening injuries. 

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries to the second.

Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday morning. 

