2 children, ages 5 and 6, killed in Staten Island house fire
NEW YORK -- Two people are dead and two others are critically hurt after a fire broke out on Staten Island.
The FDNY responded shortly after 10:15 a.m. Friday to a three-story home on Van Duzen Street.
Officials said two children were killed, two other people were hospitalized in critical condition and two were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire marshal's office will investigate the cause.
Children among the victims
Police tell CBS2 the victims that were killed were two children, a boy and girl ages 5 and 6.
It's unclear if or how they are related.
Staten Island DA: "Incredibly difficult time"
Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon tweeted about the deadly fire, offering his prayers to the victims and his gratitude to the first responders.
"My prayers are with the residents affected including one Staten Islander who lost their life, and their loved ones as they go through this incredibly difficult time. Sincerest gratitude to the first responders who rushed into harm's way to save lives this morning," he wrote.