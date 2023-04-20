Watch CBS News
#ClubCalvi: CBS New York Book Club with Mary Calvi holds its first virtual meeting

By Danielle Parker

CBS New York Book Club virtual meeting with author Leigh McMullan Abramson
NEW YORK - Mary Calvi sat down with author Leigh McMullan Abramson to talk about her debut novel "A Likely Story." 

The book was selected as the first "Readers' Choice" for the CBS New York Book Club. #ClubCalvi members took part in the discussion through videotaped questions and posts on the CBS New York Book Club's Facebook group.

The virtual meet-up covered major themes in a "A Likely Story," including the characters' struggle for relevance and the idea of a 'book within a book', and McMullan Abramson's creative process.

Watch the first virtual meetup in the video above.    

#ClubCalvi is looking forward to the next book meet-up with a new "Reader's Choice." To cast your vote for that, CLICK HERE

First published on April 20, 2023 / 3:58 PM

