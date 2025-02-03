Watch CBS News
Hiker found dead after possible fall on the trail at Zion National Park in Utah

By Kiki Intarasuwan

/ CBS News

Nature: Zion National Park in Utah
Nature: Zion National Park in Utah 01:48

A hiker was found dead on a rocky trail at the Zion National Park on Sunday, local officials said.

The 37-year-old hiker, who authorities have not identified, likely fell to his death while trekking the mile-long Canyon Overlook Trail sometime before 7 a.m. when park officials received a report about the man, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The hiker's remains were transferred to the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death, the National Park Service said.

Park rangers temporarily closed the Canyon Overlook Trail for the investigation. The NPS describes the trail as "moderate" and it has a rocky, uneven trail with long drop-offs, but it is mostly fenced.

With millions of visitors each year, deaths at Zion National Park are rare. 

NPS data shows that falls are the leading cause of death at the Utah park. However, hiking deaths fall behind canyoneering deaths. 

In 2022, a 26-year-old woman who was canyoneering alone died after falling at the park.

