Poisoned Russian ex-spy's daughter Yulia Skripal released from hospital

LONDON -- Yulia Skripal, one of two Russians poisoned by nerve agent, has been released from the hospital, Salisbury District Hospital medical director Dr. Christine Blanshard said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Skripal was discharged and taken to a "secure" location on Monday, according to BBC News.

In a press conference Tuesday, Blanshard said she hoped Sergei Skripal would be able to be discharged in due course.

The British government is likely to keep details about Yulia Skripal's location secret given the sensitivity of the case.

She was in critical condition after the March 4 nerve agent attack, apparently aimed at her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

She had arrived on an Easter visit from Moscow the day before the attack. He remains hospitalized but officials say he is improving rapidly.

Britain has accused the Russian government of masterminding the attack on the Skripals, who were found unconscious on a bench in the English city of Salisbury March 4.

Britain says they were poisoned by a military grade nerve agent that could only have been made in Russia.

Russia has denied the allegation, which has led to the expulsion of diplomats on both sides.

Britain has been backed by the United States and its European allies in blaming Russia for the assault.