A young boy lost his home in a tornado. One year later, he's gained perspective well beyond his years.

9-year-old who survived tornado shows how far he's come one year later

Bartlesville, Oklahoma — A year after a tornado flattened his family's home, 9-year-old River Garrett isn't focused on what was lost — but on what can still be built.

"Rebuilding, it takes a while, it takes hard work. But to me, it's putting something back together where it is better than before," River said, outside his grandmother's brand new home in northern Oklahoma.

On May 6, 2024, a powerful tornado tore across the area, killing two people and causing $25 million in damage. River's family survived, but their ranch was leveled.

Tornado activity like what River lived through has significantly increased. In the first four months of 2025, there were 670 tornado reports and 35 deaths in the U.S. — more than a 43% jump in storms compared to the decade before, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

River's family is still sorting through the bits and pieces they were able to recover, but they consider themselves lucky. In Barnsdall, the next town over, Mayor Johnny Kelley said only 5% of his community has been rebuilt since the last time CBS News visited.

But River, though just 8 at the time, seemed to understand the reality that others had it worse off than him.

"And I said to myself that I can't make this about me," River told CBS News back then.

One year later, River has a new room and some old things that survived the tornado. He hopes to cover the walls with Michael Jackson pictures and records.

"I love my room, too. I was blown away when I saw my room, and I love it," River said.

When asked how he's changed since the tornado, River said, "I think I'm more aware of little things that can turn into big things. But I don't always worry about that."

"I don't sweat unless it gets bigger over time, like the tornado did," he added.

It's a reminder that even after unimaginable loss, a little perspective can help you heal.