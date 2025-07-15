YoCrunch yogurt products recalled nationwide due to potential presence of plastic pieces

Danone U.S., the maker of YoCrunch, is recalling the yogurt product due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the packaging's dome topper, according to federal health officials.

In an alert, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the plastic pieces, which were discovered after reported consumer complaints, could potentially cause a choking response if eaten.

"The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and could present a risk to consumers because some pieces are between 7 and 25 mm in length," the FDA noted. "The issue is isolated only to the separately packaged topper and does not impact the separately packaged yogurt."

This recall applies to all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch products currently in market at retail stores nationwide, including those with toppers containing granola, cookie dough, Oreo, M&M, Snickers and Twix pieces. A full list of impacted product names and code dates is on the FDA's website.

"The company is working swiftly with retail partners to remove the impacted product from shelves," the FDA said.

For information on refunds, consumers can contact the YoCrunch consumer care line at 1-877-344-4886.