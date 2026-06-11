World Cup opening ceremony kicks off in Mexico with Shakira

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup got underway with the first of three opening ceremonies in Mexico on Thursday, with a tribute to the co-host nation's Indigenous cultures and pop performances to help launch the biggest World Cup ever.

The festivities got underway a little over an hour before the first kickoff in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Fittingly, it began with a dance routine highlighting Aztec culture. Mexican rock band Maná then took the stage to perform "Oye Mi Amor," followed by performances from Danny Ocean, Los Ángeles Azules, J Balvin and more.

Then it was time for Colombian superstar Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy to perform "Dai Dai," the official anthem of this year's tournament, which they also co-wrote.

Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. Carl Recine / Getty Images

The first match of the tournament is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, with Mexico taking on South Africa in the first Group A matchup.

Two more opening ceremonies are scheduled in the two other host countries: Canada and the United States.

Canada's ceremony is set for Friday in Toronto, prior to the match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at BMO Field. That ceremony will include performances from Canadian icons like Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé.

Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The United States gets the third opening ceremony, also scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET — about 90 minutes before the U.S. Men's National Team plays Paraguay in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup. That show will feature performances from Katy Perry, Future, Anitta and more in Los Angeles.